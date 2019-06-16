Father’s Day- Bottomless Beer

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Father’s Day- Bottomless Beer

Sunday, June 16th 11AM-10PM

Your dad deserves to be treated like James Bond…and receive endless beer of course! With the purchase of an entrée your dad wil feel like a real James Bond with bottomless beers on Father’s Day! Take advantage of his limited time offer and reserve your table now before we fill up! Call: 414-271-2007

Happy Father’s Day to all the spy dads out there!

*Offer only good for up to two hours per party

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
