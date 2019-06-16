FATHER’S DAY

Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Treat your king of the road to a special day at the H-D Museum and enjoy free H-D Museum admission for Dad (with a paid adult admission)! The Harley-Davidson Museum honors fathers and grandfathers by offering free admission on Father’s Day. Explore more than 115 years of Harley-Davidson history all while creating memories of your own. Make a day of it and enjoy MOTOR Bar & Restaurant’s Father’s Day specials, including the Big Daddy Burger