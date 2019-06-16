Father’s Day Celebration at Old World Wisconsin

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

Celebrate dad this Father's Day with Free Admission for Fathers on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Help with chores and get inspired by architecture, budding gardens, and the fathers who helped immigrant families make Wisconsin home.

Cost: Free Admission for Fathers on Sunday, June 16 2019. Adults (18-64): $19 Children (5-17, children under 5 are free): $10 Seniors (65&older): $16, Wisconsin Historical Society Members: Free

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
262-594-6301
