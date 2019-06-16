Father’s Day Photo Shoot Experience

Join us for this NO LIMITS event brought to us by A Brimful Life.

Celebrate Dad at this exclusive NO Studios Father’s Day experience! Enjoy pastries, snacks, coffee, and complimentary mimosas along with a private family photo shoot with a professional photographer in the upstairs rooftop lounge. Kids enjoy family movies and cartoons in the screening room and have the opportunity to make Father's Day crafts to give to Dad. Finally, our own Jax Joyce will offer art-to-order on the performance stage.