Father's Day Pig Roast w/Bryan Cherry (4pm) & B~Free (5:30pm)

We’re doin’ it for the Dads!

On Father’s Day, June 17th, in the Fanzone, we’re kicking off the World Cup coverage at 7AM with Costa Rica vs. Serbia. Then it’s Germany vs. Mexico at 10AM, and Brazil vs. Switzerland at 1PM!

Father's Day Happy Hour from 7-9am, serving $1 Bloody Mary's!

Dads, bring the kiddos out for a rock-climbing wall, 3-piece Mariachi band, soccer merch from Stefans Soccer & Too Much Rock for One Hand, the Vendor Village, speed kick with the Milwaukee Wave Professional Soccer Team, and a pig roast! Other tasty eats on the patio from FreshFin Poké.

Nomad Nacional will be serving 2 tacos for $5 from the pig roast and Elotes (Mexican corn) for $2!

PLUS! Live music from Bryan Cherry from 4–5PM and B-Free at 5:30!

Bryan Cherry is a unique breed of soul & rock ’n’ roll, with a vintage-modern sound and a broad musical palette.

B-Free AKA Brittney is a Milwaukee native whose music is infused with traces of past & present generations of soul, hip-hop, and R&B.

Details & match schedule at nomadfanzone.com!