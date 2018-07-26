Feasting for Fido
Wisconsin Humane Society - Milwaukee Campus 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
The Wisconsin Humane Society is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Feasting for Fido in 2018! Join us for a tasting of Milwaukee’s best vegetarian food where attendees enjoy samples from more than 20 of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, live music, wine, beer, a silent auction, and more, all to support homeless animals right here in our community!
Info
Wisconsin Humane Society - Milwaukee Campus 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events