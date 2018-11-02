Feed Your Soul
Flux Design 811 E. Vienna Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Feed Your Soul is an opportunity for people to respond to hunger in our community, while enriching their lives with art. As a symbol of plenty, simple wooden bowls are transformed by members of Milwaukee’s art and design community into innovative works of art; while other artists donate their artwork. The bowls and original artwork are highlighted at this celebration and silent auction. Feed Your Soul is made possible thanks to the leadership of a talented group of interior design and architecture professionals who donate their time to make this event happen. All proceeds beneﬁt Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.