Feed Your Soul is an opportunity for people to respond to hunger in our community, while enriching their lives with art. As a symbol of plenty, simple wooden bowls are transformed by members of Milwaukee’s art and design community into innovative works of art; while other artists donate their artwork. The bowls and original artwork are highlighted at this celebration and silent auction. Feed Your Soul is made possible thanks to the leadership of a talented group of interior design and architecture professionals who donate their time to make this event happen. All proceeds beneﬁt Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.