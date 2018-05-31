Fellows & Facilitators: MKE Monumental

MKE Monumental: What's the story we tell us about ourselves? How does the city choose to remember its past?

Join us for storytelling & dialogue beginning with an introduction by Dasha Kelly of Still Waters Collective and featuring true, personal stories from Ex Fabula Fellows, followed by small group dialogue with Zeidler Center facilitators.

Presented by March on Milwaukee 50th, Still Waters Collective, and the Zeidler Center. Part of a series continuing the dialogue after the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Marches.

Free event and open to the public.

Location: Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St. Milwaukee)

Date/Time: Thursday, May 31, 5:30pm-8:30pm

Thanks to our sponsors: Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Wisconsin Arts Board, Milwaukee Arts Board, and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.