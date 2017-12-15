FemFest Presents: Holiday Pajama Party
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
In preparation for Riverwest FemFest 2018, we will be hosting a ~Holiday Pajama Party~
Riverwest FemFest is an annual festival and fundraiser in the Riverwest community in Milwaukee, WI celebrating talented and strong women, femmes, and feminine identifying groups through music, visual, performance art and poetry.
This FemFest fundraiser will feature male musicians within Milwaukee in support of the FemFest mission.
LEX ALLEN
https://
PLATINUM BOYS
https://
DRAMATIC LOVERS
https://
CARL NICHOLS
**ART + GOODS FOR SALE BY
DakotaSky Bowen
Ethan Kastner
Jasmine McMasters
Cecilia Palacios
Desi Ray
@ COMPANY BREWING
21+
10PM START TIME
$7 @ the door
OR
$5 with a winter clothing item (new or gently used winter clothing, coats, pads)