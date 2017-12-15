FemFest Presents: Holiday Pajama Party

In preparation for Riverwest FemFest 2018, we will be hosting a ~Holiday Pajama Party~

Riverwest FemFest is an annual festival and fundraiser in the Riverwest community in Milwaukee, WI celebrating talented and strong women, femmes, and feminine identifying groups through music, visual, performance art and poetry.

This FemFest fundraiser will feature male musicians within Milwaukee in support of the FemFest mission.

LEX ALLEN

https:// theofficiallex.bandcamp.com /

PLATINUM BOYS

https:// platinumboys.bandcamp.com/

DRAMATIC LOVERS

https:// dramaticlovers.bandcamp.com /

CARL NICHOLS

**ART + GOODS FOR SALE BY

DakotaSky Bowen

Ethan Kastner

Jasmine McMasters

Cecilia Palacios

Desi Ray

@ COMPANY BREWING

21+

10PM START TIME

$7 @ the door

OR

$5 with a winter clothing item (new or gently used winter clothing, coats, pads)