FemFest Songwriters in the Round
Anodyne Coffee 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
$8 advance tickets available here-- femfest-anodyne.eventbrite.com or $10 door
This year FemFest will kick off it's four day weekend of music with a very special Songwriters in the Round! Artists include, SistaStrings, Kat Wodtke (Long Mama) TreccyMT (RuthB8r Ginsburg), Brittany Lumley, Uncle Valentine, Dara Rilatos, Charlotte Montgomery and Anja Elise!
Founded in Milwaukee, WI in 2015, FemFest is a week-long, city-wide festival and fundraiser! The 2019 festival runs from May 26th - June 2nd. All proceeds from FemFest go toward community-based organizations within the city of Milwaukee that work to help and protect women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and families. The 2019 festival beneficiaries will be Diverse & Resilient and the Milwaukee Women's Center.
FemFest seeks to empower our communities through the celebration of art. It is a platform for femmes, trans, GNC, women, non-binary and POC, honoring the reclamation of power for those who have been historically excluded from, or not had, creative spaces.
Femfest programming includes:
Music
Visual Art
Performance Art
Film
Workshops
Comedy
Spoken Word/ Poetry
Maker’s Market
Check out more FemFest events at rwfemfest.com!
TICKETS- femfest-anodyne.eventbrite.com