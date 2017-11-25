Fendrick & Peck w/PK Harmony
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Through songs, poems, and stories, Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck revel in the illumination of the meadows and marshes they live alongside. With their aged acoustic instruments and exquisite harmonies, they strive to be contemporary musical equivalents to naturalists like Thoreau and Wendell Berry. They hope to inspire others to step away, be still, and learn from the natural world around them.
Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Live Music/Performance