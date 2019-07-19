Festa Italiana 2019 – Celebrating Family. Food. Tradizione.

Festa Italiana celebrates family, fun and tradizione on Milwaukee’s lakefront July 19-21, 2019.

Headlining this year’s entertainment lineup is the legendary KC and the Sunshine Band and country superstar Phil Vassar – who are sure to put on unforgettable performances! Also new this year is an entire lineup of regional entertainers, who will take over the U.S. Cellular Stage, as well as many Italian favorites returning. Plus, Festa’s beloved flag throwers from Italy will also return, demonstrating this beautiful ancient tradition.

Visit the Cucina Showcase for chef demonstrations, and partake in the annual cannoli contest and kid’s pizza making contest! Explore Festa from the waters view on a romantic gondola ride. Play a game of bocce, sing your heart out at Italian Idol and enjoy carnival rides for the whole famiglia!

New sights and attractions this year include an all-day Italian car show on Saturday, showing off over 50 Italian automobiles and motorcycles.

Festa-goers can also enjoy new and exciting beverage options this year, including the Aperol Spritz – the official drink of Festa Italiana 2019! Festa will also offer over 25 varieties of Italian wines, Peroni on tap, and cigars complete with whiskey and bourbon pairings. And don’t forget the food – Festa-goers can eat their way through Italy with pasta, rice balls, Italian sausage, calamari, cannoli and more!

Festa’s traditional mass will take place Sunday, July 21 at 11:00 a.m. in the BMO Harris Pavilion. And don’t miss the loudest Italian-style fireworks on Saturday and Sunday nights!

Tickets for Festa Italiana are now on sale. Purchase your advance ticket for $10 now through July 18 at www.festaitaliana.com. Tickets are $13 at the gate after July 18. Children 12 and under free. Former and active military, firefighters, law enforcement and teachers and one guest get in free Sunday, July 21.