Festival City Symphony’s “Saints and Heroes” Concert

Festival City Symphony will continue its 2017-2018 “Symphony Sundays” series with a concert titled Saints and Heroes on Sun., Jan. 28, at the conclusion of the 500th anniversary of The Reformation. The concert will begin at 3:00 pm at the Pabst Theater, 144 East Wells Street.

Newly appointed Music Director Carter Simmons has put together a program that “conveys the inspiring spirit and faith of its composers.” Included are Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture in F minor,” about 16th century Netherlands hero Lamoral, Count of Egmont; Paul Hindemith’s “Noblissima Visione,” celebrating the life of Saint Francis of Assisi; and Felix Mendelssohn’s glorious “Symphony no. 5, op. 107” (“Reformation”), acknowledging the religious movement that swept through Western Europe in the 16th century.

FCS welcomes children to these concerts, which are most appropriate for those in second grade and older. Prior to each concert at 2:45 p.m., Lynn Roginske presents “Children's Program Notes,” offered to help children become familiar with the music they are about to hear.

Admission to each concert is $14 for adults and $8 for children, students, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Pabst Theater Box Office at 414-286-3205 or visiting pabsttheater.org. Three-concert discount Family Ticket Packs may still be purchased online at festivalcitysymphony.org. Call 414-365-8861 for more information.

Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony, the oldest performing symphony orchestra in the area, showcases area professional musicians. Its mission is to educate the community and extend the reach of classical music with reasonable pricing and informative formats that embrace people of all ages. For more information, visit festivalcitysymphony.org or call 414-365-8861.