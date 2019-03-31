Festival City Symphony Presents “Copland and Levy: American Masters” Concert

Festival City Symphony will continue its “Symphony Sundays” series with a concert titled Copland and Levy: American Masters on Sun., March 31, at the Pabst Theater, 144 East Wells Street. In a change from previous years, Symphony Sundays begin at 2 p.m. this season.

According to FCS Music Director Carter Simmons, “It will be a memorable concert of music to stir the senses by great American composers.” With works by present-day composer Jessie Montgomery and Pulitzer Prize-winning American icon Aaron Copland, the program will include Brigg Fair; An English Rhapsody by Frederick Delius, Concerto for Clarinet by Aaron Copland, Starburst by Jessie Montgomery, and Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland.

FCS is pleased to welcome guest soloist Todd Levy, who is the Principal Clarinet of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and a Grammy Award-winning artist, known throughout the world as a master of our age.

FCS welcomes children to these concerts, which are most appropriate for those in second grade and older. Prior to each concert at 1:45 p.m., Lynn Roginske presents “Children's Program Notes,” offered to help children become familiar with the music they are about to hear.

Admission to each concert is $14 for adults and $8 for children, students, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Pabst Theater Box Office at 414-286-3205 or visiting PabstTheater.org.

Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony, the oldest performing symphony orchestra in the area, showcases area professional musicians. Its mission is to extend the reach of classical music in the community with reasonable pricing and informative formats that embrace people of all ages. For more information, visit festivalcitysymphony.org or call 262-853-6085.