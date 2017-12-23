Mark your calendars for Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row Annual Ugly Sweater Festivus for the Rest of Us! It will be the best Holiday Party to bring right into Christmas Eve!

Special features on Milwaukee Brewing Company taps and bottles along with free sampling beginning at 5:30PM.

Our FREE Holiday Dinner Buffet will be served around 7:00PM.

Just in time to cheer on Green Bay as they take on Minnesota with kick off at 7:30PM.

8:00PM-Close

$6 Jameson, Altos & Absolute Mixers

$3 Jameson, Altos & Absolute Shots

Don't forget your UGLY SWEATER!