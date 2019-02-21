Fiction Reading: C. Dale Young

Presented by the UWM English Department in partnership with cream city review, and co-sponsored by the LGBT Resource Center and the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies

C. Dale Young practices medicine full-time and teaches in the Warren Wilson College MFA Program for Writers. He is the author of a novel in stories, The Affliction, (Four Way Books, 2018) and four collections of poetry, the most recent being The Halo (Four Way Books, 2016). His next book of poetry, Prometeo, is forthcoming from Four Way Books in 2021. His poetry and short fiction have appeared in many anthologies and magazines, including The Best American Poetry, Asian American Poetry: The Next Generation, American Poetry Review, The Atlantic Monthly, The Nation, The New Republic, and The Paris Review. He lives in San Francisco.