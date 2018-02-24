Finding Neverland Wine Dinner

Join us at Fleming's Brookfield for a special wine dinner celebrating the hit musical Finding Neverland! This one-night only event features five Neverland themed courses perfectly paired with drinks. We have secured great seats for the 2pm show at the Marcus Center in the orchestra section! After the show, take the short trip to Brookfield for the 5:30 dinner. Spots are limited so call to reserve yours today! 262-782-9463

$150 per person excluding tax/ gratuity. $110 for guests under 21.

First Course:

The Pirates of Kensington Buttermilk Fried Alligator

paired with Captain Hook Cocktail

Second Course:

Live by the Hook Seafood Chowder

paired with Meimoi Pinot Noir

Third Course:

Neverland Yorkshire Pudding

paired with Clos Pegase Merlot

Fourth Course:

We're all Made of Stars Peppercorn Roasted Beef Tenderloin

paired with Oberon Cabernet

Fifth Course:

When Your Feet Don't Touch the Ground Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

with Coffee and Tea Service