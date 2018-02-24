Finding Neverland Wine Dinner
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Join us at Fleming's Brookfield for a special wine dinner celebrating the hit musical Finding Neverland! This one-night only event features five Neverland themed courses perfectly paired with drinks. We have secured great seats for the 2pm show at the Marcus Center in the orchestra section! After the show, take the short trip to Brookfield for the 5:30 dinner. Spots are limited so call to reserve yours today! 262-782-9463
$150 per person excluding tax/ gratuity. $110 for guests under 21.
First Course:
The Pirates of Kensington Buttermilk Fried Alligator
paired with Captain Hook Cocktail
Second Course:
Live by the Hook Seafood Chowder
paired with Meimoi Pinot Noir
Third Course:
Neverland Yorkshire Pudding
paired with Clos Pegase Merlot
Fourth Course:
We're all Made of Stars Peppercorn Roasted Beef Tenderloin
paired with Oberon Cabernet
Fifth Course:
When Your Feet Don't Touch the Ground Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
with Coffee and Tea Service