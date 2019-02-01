First Friday: "SANKOFA"
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
All are invited to "SANKOFA" Return to Your Roots at Gallery 2622. An exhibition of five Ghanaian artists whose paintings explore concepts of "new" while maintaining - and sometimes redefining - a sense of "home." Enjoy snacks and refreshments while viewing and purchasing their works on the "First Friday" February 1 from 6-9pm. These artists have there work in collections that span the world, Mark Buku, Ben Agbee, Francis Annan Affotey, Atsu Numadzi and Cornelius Annor. Join us at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414-708-4777
John J Korom Photography
Gallery 2622
2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Office: 414.257.2622
Cell: 414.708.4777
Fax: 414.257.2659