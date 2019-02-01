First Friday: "SANKOFA"

All are invited to "SANKOFA" Return to Your Roots at Gallery 2622. An exhibition of five Ghanaian artists whose paintings explore concepts of "new" while maintaining - and sometimes redefining - a sense of "home." Enjoy snacks and refreshments while viewing and purchasing their works on the "First Friday" February 1 from 6-9pm. These artists have there work in collections that span the world, Mark Buku, Ben Agbee, Francis Annan Affotey, Atsu Numadzi and Cornelius Annor. Join us at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414-708-4777

John J Korom Photography

Gallery 2622

www.korom.com

www.Gallery2622.com

2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Office: 414.257.2622

Cell: 414.708.4777

Fax: 414.257.2659