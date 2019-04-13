Fire and Ice-Game of Thrones Theme Night
Crimson Club 7211 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
An immersion night with, themed drinks including flaming shots and Mother of Dragon's Milk! Dress as your favorite character for the costume contest and answer trivia for prizes all night long!
And did we mention it's owner Jen's birthday weekend ? Expect the night to be "EXTRA"!
Info
