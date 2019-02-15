A Fireside Chat with Franklin Delano Roosevelt

In celebration of President’s Day, join us for an intimate fireside chat with FDR! Franklin Delano Roosevelt is considered by most historians to rank with Washington and Lincoln as the three most successful Presidents in our nation’s history. Hear from the “man himself” all the things you didn’t know about the 32nd President, including his childhood, hobbies, favorite quotes, his dealing with polio, what he considers his greatest accomplishments and failures and more. Nationally acclaimed reenactor Gary Stamm has portrayed FDR for over 10 years in this critically-acclaimed show.

FDRLives.com