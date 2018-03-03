Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Holiday Music Motel WRiTER’S NiGHT Hosted by Cathy Grier

On Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m., WRiTERS NiGHT, an original open mic hosted by Cathy Grier, moves north from The Holiday Music Motel’s Tambourine Lounge for one special night at DCA. This is a performance opportunity open to all writing creatives, as well as an opportunity for non-performing spectators to watch artists unveil their work. Instruments provided; no advance signup necessary; original content only. Host Cathy Grier, a current resident of Sturgeon Bay, has been a professional musician for almost forty years. She recently competed in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, and her multi-dimensional guitar technique, talents on slide and harmonica, gutsy vocal range, and sterling songcraft have garnered acclaim worldwide.

Tickets for WRiTER’S NiGHT are $17.50 (free to performers). Refreshments from Base Camp Coffee Shop will be available for purchase. All seats are general admission and seating is limited. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.