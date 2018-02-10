Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Loving Songs by Cynthia Stiehl and Jeremy Kahn

On Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m., Cynthia Stiehl, mezzo soprano, will perform a concert of “loving songs” in DCA’s cozy fireside lobby. Known for her recitals of American art song, opera, and musical theater, Stiehl’s repertoire extends from Bach to Gershwin and beyond. She has appeared as a guest soloist with symphonies, choirs, and ensembles in Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Door County audiences are familiar with Ms. Stiehl’s numerous benefit performances for local non-profit organizations. She has performed Samuel Barber’s “Dover Beach” and Aaron Copland’s “American Songs,” as well as premiering works by Richard Cumming, written especially for her. Stiehl will be accompanied at DCA by Chicago-based pianist Jeremy Kahn, whose numerous performance credits include appearances with Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Joni Mitchell, Phil Woods, Teramasu Hino, Charlie Haden, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Cook, and Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Tickets for Stiehl and Kahn’s performance are $17.50. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.