Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Seth Raddatz—Only Human

At 7 p.m. in DCA’s Fireside Lobby, Door County singer-songwriter Seth Raddatz will perform his original songs with musical guests including Mark Raddatz, Austin Raddatz, Marybeth Mattson and more. Raddatz’s latest release, Only Human, takes a fresh approach to folk, full of heartbreak and hope, including songs like “Embrace the Day” and “Something to Tell You.” Raddatz’s work explores the hardships of life, the intricacies of love, and the courage it takes to embrace life and “try and find a way to make it shine.”

Tickets for Seth Raddatz’s concert are $17.50. Seating is limited. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m, and can also be reached on the phone at (920) 868-2728 or online at dcauditorium.org.