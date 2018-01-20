Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Words on Fire

On Saturday, January 20 at 7 p.m., Door County musicians and poets will present “Words on Fire” in the DCA Fireside Lobby. Musicians will pair with poets to create a lively coffeehouse atmosphere and a powerful evening of entertainment. This will be the fourth annual “Words on Fire” concert, after previous years’ events proved to be a resounding success.

This year’s “Words on Fire” performers include former Wisconsin poet laureate Max Garland, as well as poets David Clowers, Cynthia Johnson, Donna Johnson, Estella Lauter, Lee LeVoy, Ralph Murre, Rolf Olson, Nancy Rafal, and Tom Toerpe. Musicians accompanying them include Kay Bidwell Loberg, Jane Sommers, Beth Coleman, Dennis Keith Johnson, Marcus Trana, Keith McGilvarie, and Claire Erickson.

Tickets for Words on Fire are $17.50. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.