Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Words on Water

On Saturday, February 2 at 7 p.m., local and regional poets with join with eclectic chamber group Nine Worlds Ensemble to present “Words on Water” in the DCA Fireside Lobby. Musicians will pair with poets to create a lively coffeehouse atmosphere and a powerful evening of entertainment. The event will center around water and is a collaboration with Write On, Door County.

Nine Worlds Ensemble, whose music will weave in and out of the poetry readings, takes a unique approach to chamber music. With backgrounds in classical, jazz, pop, rock, and more, Nine Worlds brings to their work the groove of pop music, the improvisation of jazz, the complexity of world music, and the emotionality of classical music. Equally comfortable in clubs as in concert halls, Nine Worlds seeks to bring their eclectic brand of chamber music to a wide variety of venues and listeners, while reshaping audience expectations of what chamber music is.

The evening’s poets will include Ralph Murre, Nancy Rafal, Ethel Davis, Rolf Olson, Francha Barnard, Kathryn Gahl, Marybeth Mattson, Sara Sarna, Sharon Auberle, Lisa Vihos, Albert DeGenova, Jim Maronek, Ann Heyse, and Donna Johnson. Tickets for Words on Water cost $17.50. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended.

The DCA box office is located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.