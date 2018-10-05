First Fridays: Loudmouth Soup & Stephanie Hayes w/Ryan Webster (6pm)

"First Fridays" is presented on the first Friday of the month, October 2018 through May 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. inside the Cedarburg Cultural Center located at W62 N546 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg. Now in its fifth season, First Fridays has become a gathering place for the community while providing a space to showcase upbeat music from emerging artists.

In the 2018-2019 season, guests will be greeted to a singer songwriter performance at 6:00pm followed by the featured band at 7:00pm. First Fridays provides a kid's craft hour 6:00-7:00pm. Other activities include a local handmade art show and monthly art exhibit. In addition, dinner will be available for purchase from featured food trucks or pop-up dinner offerings. The lights go down and the party turns up as the headliner takes the stage and the Center's full cash bar and dance floor multiply the fun.