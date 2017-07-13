the cheel – CELEBRATING 3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY AND RAISING FUNDS FOR EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS IN NEPAL

In lieu of the our three (3) year anniversary, the cheel will be hosting the first annual “cheel-abration” (a free event), on Saturday, July 29th, to promote the sense of community we have in Thiensville, to celebrate Nepalese culture which has brought these tasty cuisines to Southeastern Wisconsin, and to raise funds for victims of earthquake in Nepal.

Below are the details of the event:

Outdoor Craft Cocktail Bar

Water balloon fight (12:30 pm)

Face Painting

Spirit Tasting

Food Tasting – the cheel (12:30 pm - 11 pm)

Mehndi art (henna)

LIVE Music:

Derek Sallmann (12pm-3pm)

Sweet Sheiks (3pm-6pm)

Leroy Airmaster w/ special guest Little Maddie & Stokes (6pm-9pm)

The Blues Disciples w/ special guest Miss Erica Johnson (9pm-close)

Food tasting will include Fing Salad, Chicken Bhutuwa, Grilled Veggies, Pit Roast, Brats, Hot Dogs, Chips and Aachars. Cedar Crest Ice Cream by glaze!

The cheel will be selling wrist bands ( optional ) which will give the attendees’ access to all the tastings, water balloon, photo booth and Mehndi Art. The wrist bands are optional and costs $10 for kids and $20 for adults. 20% of the funds raised from the tickets will go towards the victims of Nepal Earthquake.

So far, we have raised over $19,000. Details of funds utilization can be found at the HOPE for NEPAL fundraising site. Updates are provided on the site as well.

RSVP here:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cheel-abration-2017-tickets-35879995031 or

On facebook: https://goo.gl/KKsEm4

Price: free