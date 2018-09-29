First Annual Harvest Fest

Milwaukee County Sports Complex 6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132

Join us on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex where 230 local crafters, artists & vendors will be on hand selling their works during our First Annual Harvest Fest, organized by Brew City Crafters LLC. This is one of the largest single-day art, craft & vend events in the state of Wisconsin in 2018! We will have woodworking, jewelry, textile crafts, photography, painting, fashion, health & beauty, food vendors and so much more!

Admission is $2 for each adult - children 12 & under are free. Parking is free!

***50% of admission fees collected will be donated to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. They will be joining us at the event so stop by their booth and say hello!***

