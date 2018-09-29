Join us on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex where 230 local crafters, artists & vendors will be on hand selling their works during our First Annual Harvest Fest, organized by Brew City Crafters LLC. This is one of the largest single-day art, craft & vend events in the state of Wisconsin in 2018! We will have woodworking, jewelry, textile crafts, photography, painting, fashion, health & beauty, food vendors and so much more!

Admission is $2 for each adult - children 12 & under are free. Parking is free!

***50% of admission fees collected will be donated to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. They will be joining us at the event so stop by their booth and say hello!***