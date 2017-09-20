First Friday: "metamorphosis," art by Quentin Marcus Puckette
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Event time: 6-9pm
Please join us at Gallery 2622 on the "First Friday" October 6 from 6-9pm for the show "metamorphosis." View and purchase works of art by Quentin Marcus Puckette. "What happens when a church notices Marquette students sharing food outside and invites them to come inside and share a meal together... a director, pastor and a beekeeper find out about a hungry artist." Enjoy free snacks and beverages at Gallery 2622 located at 2622 N Wauwatosa
Ave, 53213 just south of center on 76th. 414 257.2622
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
