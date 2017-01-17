First Jason & Ari Lehman w/The Roosevelt Dolls, Dr Shrinker, NSOA, Primal Evil & Mixed Compan (ages 18-plus, 8pm)

Event time: 8pm

FIRST JASON Featuring Ari Lehman with The Roosevelt Dolls featuring Dr Destruction and Lilith Lovecraft, Dr Shrinker, NSOA, Primal Evil, Mixed Company

THE ROOSEVELT DOLLS Featuring Dr Destruction and Lilith Lovecraft, Dr Shrinker, NSOA New Society of Anarchists, Primal Evil, Mixed Company

Friday Feb 3, 2017

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 8:00 PM (ends at 1:00 AM)

18 and over

$10