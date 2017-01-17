First Jason & Ari Lehman w/The Roosevelt Dolls, Dr Shrinker, NSOA, Primal Evil & Mixed Compan (ages 18-plus, 8pm)
The Metal Grill (Cudahy) 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Event time: 8pm
FIRST JASON Featuring Ari Lehman with The Roosevelt Dolls featuring Dr Destruction and Lilith Lovecraft, Dr Shrinker, NSOA, Primal Evil, Mixed Company
THE ROOSEVELT DOLLS Featuring Dr Destruction and Lilith Lovecraft, Dr Shrinker, NSOA New Society of Anarchists, Primal Evil, Mixed Company
Friday Feb 3, 2017
Doors: 6:00 PM
Show: 8:00 PM (ends at 1:00 AM)
18 and over
$10