First Street Stand-Up Competition

ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

First Street Stand-Up is proud to have another Stand-Up competition! If you are a local comic, new to the art, or have never done a set ever, we don't care. Just bring 5 minutes of your strongest material, 5 or your friends, and you're free to enter. The winner, determined by the audience, will get a spot on our next monthly showcase with more opportunities to come. If you are interested, email Jeff at jwheatheck@gmail.com to enter. We only have 10 spots, so get on it! May the odds and laughs be ever in your favor...

Tickets: $5 at the door or $2 with a student ID

Also, if you come to the First Street Stand-Up show at 8pm, you get into the Competition for free! Check our Facebook page for details.

No drink minimum, but we do have a fully stocked bar and kitchen for all of your drinking and eating needs.

ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
