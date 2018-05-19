First Street Stand-Up has a great lineup for May! Greg Bach, the creator of “The Badger Times Journal Report” and very funny local comic and open mic host, will be bringing his funny to the stage. Our headliner is the very funny and entertaining James Ervin Berry! Can’t wait to see you there. Tickets: $10 online with our link or $15 at the door.

No drink minimum, but we do have a fully stocked bar and kitchen for all of your eating and drinking needs.