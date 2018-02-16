Fish Fries

All You Can Eat Fish Fry $14 Adults ($13 PHA Members), $8 Children 6-12 years old. Includes: Hand-breaded fried cod, baked cod, coleslaw, French fries and rye bread. Desserts and Beverages available for purchase, along with cash bar. Carry Outs Available. Reservations accepted for groups of 4 or more. Call (414) 529-2140 to make reservations.