Fish Fries

to Google Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00

Polish Center of Wisconsin 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132

All You Can Eat Fish Fry $14 Adults ($13 PHA Members), $8 Children 6-12 years old. Includes: Hand-breaded fried cod, baked cod, coleslaw, French fries and rye bread. Desserts and Beverages available for purchase, along with cash bar. Carry Outs Available. Reservations accepted for groups of 4 or more. Call (414) 529-2140 to make reservations.

Info
Polish Center of Wisconsin 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132 View Map
Misc. Events
414-529-2140
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-16 16:30:00 to Google Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-23 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-23 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-23 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fish Fries - 2018-02-23 16:30:00 to Google Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-02 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-02 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-02 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-02 16:30:00 to Google Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-09 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-09 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-09 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-09 16:30:00 to Google Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-16 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-16 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-16 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fish Fries - 2018-03-16 16:30:00