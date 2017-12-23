5 Card Studs w/Radio Radio

Sat Dec 23 2017 8pm @ 224 W Bruce St.

Holding the title of the hardest working lounge band in the Midwest is no easy task unless you are the 5 Card Studs.

Their live show is a unique blend of big-time Las Vegas attitude and 70's TV game show schmaltz, all glossed over with a washed-up lounge/wedding singer veneer. Musically their performances feature many recognizable 60s & 70s AM Gold classics all of which is delivered by the expert musicianship of the five seasoned veterans in the 5 Card Studs, making for an unforgettable experience in entertainment.

Radio Radio is your only New Wave cover band. A real band, seasoned in the ways of pop & rock music with flagrant and abundant New Wave tendencies. The sound of New Wave and alternative radio of the late 70's and 80's is their bread and butter, and Radio Radio is known as the truest and slickest act covering the tunes no other band has cracked. Noted in Milwaukee press as "your best chance at seeing these songs performed by a truely stalwart band", and "No gimmick, just a great new wave band of pop-rock heavyweights. Totally".

