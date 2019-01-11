Floor It!
New Berlin Hills Golf Course 13175 W. Graham St., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Jan 11th under Rock. Floor It! will be playing at New Berlin Hills Golf Club Pavillion and dance the night away to surf instrumentals and the best of the 50s & 60s. Public is welcome ($7 cover). Doors open at 6:30. 13175 W. Graham St., New Berlin. Sponsored by the Sitzmark Ski Club.
Info
New Berlin Hills Golf Course 13175 W. Graham St., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Live Music/Performance