The Studio Artists return with Florentine After Dark on April 13 & 14, 2018. This concert will feature a program of German, French and American cabaret songs both familiar and fresh, in a relaxed atmosphere, expanding the musical horizons for Florentine audiences, both old and new. Parking for the @ The Center Series is adjacent to our Riverwest Opera Center. Free, off-street parking is available just West of our 926 E Burleigh Street address, with additional street parking on Burleigh Street.

Price: $25