Colectivo Coffee is pleased to announce the 16th annual Florentine summer concert series! Join us on Wednesday and Thursday evenings this summer at Colectivo cafes for arias and ensembles presented by Florentine Opera Company singers.

Florentine Opera in Riverwest

Wednesdays @ Colectivo Humboldt, 6pm (NEW TIME!)

June 12 & July 24

Florentine Opera at the Lake

Thursdays @ Colectivo Lakefront, 7pm

June 13, June 27, July 11, and July 25

Concert cancellations due to inclement weather will be announced on the Colectivo News and Events and Facebook pages no later than 5pm the same day of the show.