Florentine By Request Jan 28, 2017 December 8, 2016 12:00 AM Event time: 7:30pm The Studio Artists return with Florentine By Request on January 27 & 28, 2017.An evening of operatic favorites chosen by our audiences through surveys and requests. Enjoy selections submitted by opera fans sung beautifully by our 2016-17 Florentine Opera Studio Artists.Single Tickets are just $20 per seat and are on sale now!Purchase tickets online, or order by phone 1-800-32-OPERAM-F | 9am-5pm Price: $20 - General Admission Info Event Type Concerts Date & Time Jan 28, 2017 Jan 27, 2017