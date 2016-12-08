×

The Studio Artists return with Florentine By Request on January 27 & 28, 2017.

An evening of operatic favorites chosen by our audiences through surveys and requests. Enjoy selections submitted by opera fans sung beautifully by our 2016-17 Florentine Opera Studio Artists.



Single Tickets are just $20 per seat and are on sale now!



Purchase tickets online, or order by phone 1-800-32-OPERA

M-F | 9am-5pm