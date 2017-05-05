Fluid Forms Sculpture Exhibition

Event time: Wed -Sat 10-4 Sunday 12-4p

FLUID FORMS: Sculpture of Dennis Heimbach and David Valentine June 7 – September 19, 2017

Opening reception: Saturday, June 10, 4:30 – 6:30pm. Outdoor sculpture tour at 5:00pm.

Fluid Forms features the sculptural work of Dennis Heimbach, Middleton, and David Valentine, Sturgeon Bay. Heimbach's gracefully attenuated, sweeping forms in stainless steel closely relate to the art of dance and music. The highly finished surfaces enhance the aesthetic of Heimbach’s fluid forms. By contrast, Valentine’s steel forms show a natural oxidation, creating a rich, dark brown finish on his works. Valentine’s sculptural forms show a strong sense of flowing movement and also precise geometry which frames a contrasting focal point that is often anchored within a void or negative space.

The Cedarburg Art Museum is located at W63 N675 Washington Avenue. The summer sculpture exhibition is viewable every day in daylight hours on museum grounds.

Exhibition sponsor: Flagstone

Price: Donation