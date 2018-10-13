Flute Choir Concert in support of Nearby Nature program

A concert by the Gutekunst Flute Choir, with the theme “Water, Water Everywhere” is an afternoon of music in support of the Sierra Club’s Nearby Nature program.

Admission is free, but donations for Nearby Nature are gratefully accepted.

The Sierra Club's Nearby Nature program provides outdoor experiences to Milwaukee youth and families in neighborhoods affected by poverty and racial injustice.

Note: Parking at the south tower and on the street is limited; the Sierra Club

encourages carpooling, taking the bus, walking or using the Oak Leaf Bike Trail

(Brady St. ramp).