Folk-Rock Legends Indigo Girls Return to DCA

Event time: 8pm

On Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m., legendary folk-rock duo Indigo Girls will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are Indigo Girls. Rolling Stone describes them as the “ideal duet partners.… When they sing together, they radiate a sense of shared purpose that adds muscle to their lanky, deeply felt folk-tinged pop songs.” The Grammy-winning duo became overnight folk-rock stars in 1989 and have maintained that status ever since, delivering their unique brand of openhearted songwriting and lush harmonies to sellout crowds worldwide. Melody-driven, densely lyrical hits like “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo” proved popular among folk audiences and casual radio listeners alike.

Indigo Girls’ constant touring, as well as their staunch dedication to social and environmental causes, has earned them a fervidly devoted fan following over the years. The duo has spent thirty-five years performing together, produced fifteen albums

(seven gold, four platinum, and one double platinum), earned a Grammy and seven Grammy

nominations, and have toured arenas, festivals, and clubs the world over. Perhaps Indigo Girls’ relevance over three decades can be credited to the mighty collisions of distinct aesthetics forging new paths over time.

Paste Magazine called Indigo Girls “broadly universal and intensely personal at the same time … still going strong.”

Opening for Indigo Girls will be Nashville singer-songwriter Becky Warren, who has gained national attention for her work exploring the experience of modern-day veterans in her songs. Huffington Post says, “Once in a blue moon, you’ll hear an artist for the first time who presents a debut solo album with moving music and stirring lyrics that immediately touch the heart and soul. In 2016, Nashville singer-songwriter Becky Warren is that artist, and the potent, poignant War Surplus is that album.”

Indigo Girls’ performance is made possible with support from headlining sponsor Main Street Market, major sponsor Door County Medical Center, and supporting sponsors Alexander’s Restaurant, The Cookery, Nicolet Bank, and Parkwood Lodge.

Indigo Girls will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25. Tickets for the concert range from $48 to $75. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

