Folk Songs of Protest and Peace for the Fifty-Year Reunion of the Milwaukee 14

Music by Poets, Song Writers and Musicians:

Susan Krause and Harvey Taylor; Sandy Weisto; John Stano; Don Timmerman & Kevin Reger; John Higgins, David Noll, Jennie Orvino and Jeannie Dean

This event is open to everyone.

The Coffee House returns to Redeemer Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 23, 7-10 pm for a one evening concert of Folk Songs of Protest and Peace including songs of the 60's and today. The concert is part of a program for the 50th Reunion of the MILWAUKEE 14 Civil Disobedience to Protest the Vietnam War Draft.

On September 24, 1968, fourteen anti-war and Catholic ministry activists broke into a Selective Service Office at the Germania Building on Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee and burned draft records, as they read the Gospel. The fourteen were arrested and many served jail time. The MILWAUKEE 14 members continue peace activism and many support the Catholic Worker Movement. Redeemer Church at 631 N. 19th. Street. Milwaukee, WI was the original home of The Coffee House for fifty-one years since 1976 and hosted many Catholic Worker events.