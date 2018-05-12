Fondy Farmers Market
Fondy Farmers Market 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206
The Fondy Farmers Market is Milwaukee’s largest and most diverse farmers market and the springboard for the agency’s healthy food efforts. The open air market creates space for the community—shoppers of all ages, organization representatives, artists, and performers—to connect with each other, and the more than 30 producers who sell at the Market from May through November.
Farmers Market