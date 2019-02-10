Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal
North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
Pancakes, sausages, Irish oatmeal bake.....farmers and others selling meats, eggs, apples, syrup, oats, produce, soaps, preserves, bakery, confections and much more.....hospitality from he folks at North Shore Congregational.....what better way to warm up in this cold winter than to join us for this great event? Proceeds benefit the work of Food, Faith & Farming Network and the Harvest of Hope Fund. More info available on the website.
