Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal

to Google Calendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00

North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217

Pancakes, sausages, Irish oatmeal bake.....farmers and others selling meats, eggs, apples, syrup, oats, produce, soaps, preserves, bakery, confections and much more.....hospitality from he folks at North Shore Congregational.....what better way to warm up in this cold winter than to join us for this great event? Proceeds benefit the work of Food, Faith & Farming Network and the Harvest of Hope Fund. More info available on the website.

Info
North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Farmers Market
6085135805
to Google Calendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal - 2019-02-10 11:00:00