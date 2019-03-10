Food, Faith & Farming Network Winter Market & Meal

St. John's Lutheran Church 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045

Food, Faith & Farming Network partners with St. John's Lutheran Church to present a delicious brunch made with locally sourced food and a farmers' market, featuring products from local farmers and other enterprises. Proceeds from the brunch help support the work of Food, Faith & Farming Network. A percentage of proceeds from the vendor sales help support the Harvest of Hope Fund, supporting farmers in economic crisis. Brunch ticket and more info can be found on St. John's website, makedisciples.com.

Info

St. John's Lutheran Church 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Farmers Market
6085135805
