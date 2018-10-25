Food Fright!

Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Join us for the 5th Annual Food Fright! Food Fright is Local First Milwaukee's annual fundraiser, which supports our mission and helps us reach and support small businesses and consumers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, and Racine counties. With support from Lakefront Brewery, we're creating the most delicious Halloween party around! 

Your ticket includes: 

Sample locally-sourced small-plates from local restaurants and chefs competing in the "Foodie Face-Off" and cast your vote for "People's Choice!" 

Boogie the night away with our DJ, Dori Zori!

Take a special Haunted Brewery Tour with Founder + Owner Russ Klisch and the staff at Lakefront Brewery

Receive 4 complimentary Lakefront beer tokens to use throughout the event

Compete in an (optional) costume contest - the winner will receive $100 CASH MONEY! (categories to come!)

Participate in the silent auction and more opportunities to support Local First Milwaukee

Enjoy delicious small plates from:

Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

The Real Good Life

Sweet Rings Donuts

Drift MKE

Purple Door Ice Cream

Urban Beets Cafe and Juicery

Saz's State House

Amilinda

Meat on the Street

Black Shoe Hospitality

My Family Roots Catering

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub and Grub

Lakefront Brewery

Clock Shadow Creamery

And more to come!

Follow us on Facebook for all Food Fright updates!

Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
