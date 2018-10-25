Join us for the 5th Annual Food Fright! Food Fright is Local First Milwaukee's annual fundraiser, which supports our mission and helps us reach and support small businesses and consumers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, and Racine counties. With support from Lakefront Brewery, we're creating the most delicious Halloween party around!

Your ticket includes:

Sample locally-sourced small-plates from local restaurants and chefs competing in the "Foodie Face-Off" and cast your vote for "People's Choice!"

Boogie the night away with our DJ, Dori Zori!

Take a special Haunted Brewery Tour with Founder + Owner Russ Klisch and the staff at Lakefront Brewery

Receive 4 complimentary Lakefront beer tokens to use throughout the event

Compete in an (optional) costume contest - the winner will receive $100 CASH MONEY! (categories to come!)

Participate in the silent auction and more opportunities to support Local First Milwaukee

Enjoy delicious small plates from:

And more to come!

Follow us on Facebook for all Food Fright updates!