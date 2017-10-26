Food Fright!
Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
×
Local First Milwaukee and Lakefront Brewery Present Food Fright! Sponsored by Outpost Natural Foods, Shepherd Express and Express Creative.
Food Fright is Local First Milwaukee's annual fundraiser which supports our mission and helps us reach and support small businesses and consumers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties. Your ticket includes:
- Sample locally sourced small plates from 13 local restaurants and chefs competing in the "Foodie Face-Off"
- Live music featrung the 5 Card Studs and DJ Cat Reince
- Haunted Brewery Tours with Russ and the staff at Lakefront Brewery
- Receive 4 complimentary Lakefront beer tokens to use throughout the event
- Compete in the costume contest for a $100 cash prize
- Participate in the Silent Auction, Chocolate and Beer/Wine Pairing Pull and more opportunities to support Local First Milwaukee
Don't wait this event does sell out!
Info
Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Museums & Tours