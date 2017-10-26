Local First Milwaukee and Lakefront Brewery Present Food Fright! Sponsored by Outpost Natural Foods, Shepherd Express and Express Creative.

Food Fright is Local First Milwaukee's annual fundraiser which supports our mission and helps us reach and support small businesses and consumers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties. Your ticket includes:

Sample locally sourced small plates from 13 local restaurants and chefs competing in the "Foodie Face-Off"

Live music featrung the 5 Card Studs and DJ Cat Reince

Haunted Brewery Tours with Russ and the staff at Lakefront Brewery

Receive 4 complimentary Lakefront beer tokens to use throughout the event

Compete in the costume contest for a $100 cash prize

Participate in the Silent Auction, Chocolate and Beer/Wine Pairing Pull and more opportunities to support Local First Milwaukee

Don't wait this event does sell out!