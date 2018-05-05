Food Pantry Benefit: The Music of Neil Young w/Jonnie Guernsey, Gary Kitchin, The Spirals & Sandy Weisto

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Food Pantry Benefit at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.  Suggested donation:  $5.00 and two cans of food at the door.

Featured artists Jonnie Guernsey, Gary Kitchin, The Spirals, and Sandy Weisto will perform the music of Neil Young.  All food and half the money raised benefits the Central City Churches Food Pantry.  More information at  www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com

Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
