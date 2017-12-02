Food Pantry Benefit w/Matt Johnston, Don Pardee & Tom Plutshack

Where: The Coffee House

1905 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Time: 8:00 PM

Admission: $5 and two cans of food suggested

(all proceeds go to the Central City Churches food pantry.)

Contact: John Higgins

book.thecoffeehouse@gmail.com

www.the-coffee-house.com

Matt Johnston, Don Pardee, and Tom Plutshack will perform their music in a round-robin format. These skillful, thoughtful singer-songwriters will share the stage and take turns presenting their songs and the stories behind them.