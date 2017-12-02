Food Pantry Benefit w/Matt Johnston, Don Pardee & Tom Plutshack

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Time:                           8:00 PM

Admission:                  $5 and two cans of food suggested

                                    (all proceeds go to the Central City Churches food pantry.)

Contact:                      John Higgins

                                    book.thecoffeehouse@gmail.com

                                    www.the-coffee-house.com

Matt Johnston, Don Pardee, and Tom Plutshack will perform their music in a round-robin format. These skillful, thoughtful singer-songwriters will share the stage and take turns presenting their songs and the stories behind them.

Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Live Music/Performance
