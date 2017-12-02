Food Pantry Benefit w/Matt Johnston, Don Pardee & Tom Plutshack
Where: The Coffee House
1905 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Time: 8:00 PM
Admission: $5 and two cans of food suggested
(all proceeds go to the Central City Churches food pantry.)
Contact: John Higgins
Matt Johnston, Don Pardee, and Tom Plutshack will perform their music in a round-robin format. These skillful, thoughtful singer-songwriters will share the stage and take turns presenting their songs and the stories behind them.