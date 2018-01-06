Food Pantry Benefit: Brian Drow, Rick Fitzgerald, John Stano, and the Sandy Stehling, Ruth Williams, John Granzow, Scott Emmons Quartet

January, 2018 Food Pantry Benefit at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 8 p.m. Suggested donation: $5.00 and two cans of food at the door.

Join The Coffee House for its 200th food pantry benefit! This milestone concert will feature singer-songwriters Brian Drow, Rick Fitzgerald, and John Stano, as well as the quartet of Sandy Stehling, Ruth Williams, John Granzow and Scott Emmons. All food and half the donations go to the Central City Churches Food Pantry. Get additional information at www.the-coffee-house.com, or contact book.thecoffeehouse@gmail.com.